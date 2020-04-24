Apple’s new iPhone SE goes on sale

Apple’s new iPhone SE is now available to buy, the handset is available in the UK for £419, it will also go on sale in the US today for $399.

This new iPhone shares a similar design to the iPhone 8, although it has had a number of hardware changes inside the device.

The handset comes with a 4.7 inch display that has a resolution of 1334 x 750, it features an Apple A13 Bionic mobile processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, the handset comes with a chocie of three storage options, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB,

there is a 7 megapixel camera on the front of the iPhone SE for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 12 megapixel camera for photos and videos. The device comes with iOS 13.4 and you will need to upgrade to iOS 13.4.1 out of the box.

Apple’s new iPhone SE is now available to buy in the UK, you can find out more information over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

