Apple’s new iPhone 12 shown off in photos ahead of launch

Apple’s new iPhone 12 launches on Friday, along with the iPhone 12 Pro and now some photos of the handset have been posted online

The photos show all of the color options of the new iPhone 12, the handset will be available in a choice of colors that include white, black, blue, green and (Product) Red.

Apple’s new iPhones have had a number of upgrades over the previous generation iPhone 11, this includes a new squarer design and more.

There will also be an iPhone 12 Mini and a 12 Pro Max smartphone, these handset launch in November and pre-orders will start on the 6th of November.

Source DuanRui, MacRumors

