Apple’s new iPhone 12 gets reviewed (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are now available to buy, we have already seen a number of videos of the new iPhone and now we have a review video of the handset from Marques Brownlee.

The handset gets a number of upgrades over the iPhone 11, this includes the new Apple A14 Bionic processor, a new design and more.

As we can see from the video the new iPhone 12 gets a new design, it features a squarer design when compare to the iPhone 11.

It also comes with the new Apple MagSafe wireless charger and it features the Apple A14 Bionic processor and some new cameras and more.

The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are now available to buy, the 12 Mini and the 12 Pro Mini will go on sale next month and pre-orders start on the 6th of November.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

