Apple’s new iPad Air is now available

Apple’s new iPad Air tablet is now available to buy, prices for this new tablet start at £579 in the UK and it comes in both WiFi and Cellular models.

The WiFi model is available for £759 for the 64GB version, if you want the larger 256GB model then this will cost £729.

The Cellular models are more expensive and the 64GB model costs£709, the 256GB model is available for £859.

The new iPad Air comes in a choice of different colors that include Space Grey, Silver, Green, Sky Blue and Rose Gold.

This new tablet gets a number of upgrades over the previous model, it shares its design with the iPad Pro and it features the new Apple A14 Bionic processor, this is the same processor used in the new iPhones. You can find out more details about Apple’s latest iPad at the link below.

