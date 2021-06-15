Geeky Gadgets

Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds get unboxed (video)

Beats Studio Buds

Earlier today we heard about the new Beats Studio Buds headphones from Apple and now we get to have a look at the new headphones.

The video below from UrAvgConsumer gives us a look at the design and features of the latest Beats wireless headphones, lets find out more details about them.

The headphones come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and they have a battery which give you up to 8 hours of music playback, with the case you get a total of 24 hours of usage. If you are using the ANC feature then you get up to 5 hours of music playback and up to 15 hours in total with the case.

The Beats Studio Buds come in a choice of three different colors, black, white and red and they are available now for $149.99 in the USA and for £129.99 in the UK.

