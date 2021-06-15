Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds get unboxed (video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Beats Studio Buds headphones from Apple and now we get to have a look at the new headphones.

The video below from UrAvgConsumer gives us a look at the design and features of the latest Beats wireless headphones, lets find out more details about them.

The headphones come with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and they have a battery which give you up to 8 hours of music playback, with the case you get a total of 24 hours of usage. If you are using the ANC feature then you get up to 5 hours of music playback and up to 15 hours in total with the case.

The Beats Studio Buds come in a choice of three different colors, black, white and red and they are available now for $149.99 in the USA and for £129.99 in the UK.

