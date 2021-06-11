Apple’s macOS Monterey will let you erase a Mac without a full install

At the moment the only way to completely erase a Mac is to do a full install of macOS, that will change with the release of macOS Monterey.

Apple recently released their first beta of macOS Monterey and we are starting to hear about new features included in the software.

One of these new features is the ability to completely erase a Mac withough having to do a full install of the operating system.

Here is what Apple has to say about the process:

Erase all contents and settings

System Preferences now offers an option to erase all user data and user-installed apps from the system, while maintaining the operating system currently installed. Because storage is always encrypted on Mac systems with Apple silicon or the T2 chip, the system is instantly and securely “erased” by destroying the encryption keys.

This new feature can be found in the first beta of macOS Monterey, is is located in System Preferences section and then ‘Erase All Content and Settings’.

This is good news as you will no longer have to follow the long process of formatting your hard drive and doing a full install of macOS on your Mac. Apple are expected to release macOS Monterey some time in September along with iOS 15.

Source MacRumors

