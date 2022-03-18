Apple’s iPhone SE 3 goes on sale

The new Apple iPhone SE 3 has gone on sale in a number of countries, this includes the UK, Europe, the USA, and more countries.

The new iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch display with an HD+ resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and the device features an Apple A15 Bionic processor, this is the same processor that is used in the iPhone 13.

The handset also comes with 4GB of RAM and it features a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU it also features a 16 core Neural Engine. There are three storage options for the handset 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The new iPhone SE comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. On the front of the device, there is a 7-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back, there is a 12-megapixel camera for photos and videos. The device is available in three colors (Product) RED, Starlight, and Midnight. The design of the handset is similar to the previous generation iPhone SE.

You can find out more information about the new 2022 iPhone SE 3 over at Apple’s website at the link below. The 64GB model is available for £419, the 129GB for £469, and the 256GB model is available for £569.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals