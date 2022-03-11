iPhone SE 3 gets benchmarked

Apple introduced their new iPhone SE 3 smartphone earlier this week and now the handset has been benchmarked.

The device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks and this has revealed that the device comes with 4GB of RAM.

This was the only specifications on the handset that Apple had not revealed, the device apparently has similar performance to the iPhone 13.

As a reminder, the new iPhone SE 3 comes with the AppleA15 Bionic that features a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU it also features a 16 core Neural Engine. The handset will be available with three storage options, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB.

The handset comes with a .7-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and it features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 7-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 12-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

In the benchmarks the iPhone SE 3 scores 1695 in the single-core test and 4021 in the multi-core test, the iPhone 13 mini scores 1686 in the single-core and 4489 in the multi-core.

Apple’s new iPhone SE is now available to pre-order and it will go on sale next Friday the 18th of March.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

