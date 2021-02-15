Apple’s iPhone 13 to feature always on display (Video)

We have heard a number of rumors about this years iPhone 13 smartphones and now we have some more information on the new handsets.

According to EverythingApplePro on YouTube and Max Weinbach, this years iPhone will feature an always on display.

These new always on displays will display the time and battery percentage on the display all of the time, this will apparently be available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We are also expecting the handsets to get a number of other upgrades over the iPhone 12, this will include new processors, more RAM and also some upgraded cameras. The handsets will apparently have a similar design to the iPhone 12 and they will come with an updated MagSafe connector.

We are expecting three new models this year, a standard model and a Pro and Pro Max model, this years handsets are expected some time in September.

Source Max Weinbach, EverythingApplePro

Image Credit: EverythingApplePro

