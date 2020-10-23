Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro go on sale

Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets have gone on sale in the UK and the device are available direct from Apple and from a range of mobile carriers.

The iPhone 12 is available for £799 for the 64GB model, £849 for the 128GB model and £949 for the 256GB model, Apple are also offering the handset on their monthly plan with prices starting at £33.29 a month.

The new iPhone 12 Pro is also available from today and prices start at £999 for the 128GB model, the 256GB model will set you back £1,099 and the 512GB model will cost £1,299. Apple are also offering these handsets on their monthly plan with prices starting at £41.62 a month.

You can find out more information about the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro over at Apple at the link below. There are two more iPhones coming in November, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 Mini, pre-orders start on the 6th of November.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals