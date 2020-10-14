Apple’s iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are their first 5G smartphones

Apple announced their first 5G smartphones at their press event yesterday, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini, both handsets have similar specifications.

The iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, the 12 Mini comes with a 5.4 inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The displays now also come with a new Ceramic Shield cover which was developed with Corning and is designed to be more durable than the previous display.

Both devices are powered by the Apple A14 processor, Apple did not reveal the RAM but it is rumored to be 4GB.

There are three storage options for each device, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and both handsets feature the same cameras. These include dual 12 megapixel cameras on the back one is a wide camera the other ultrawide.

On the front of the new iPhone 12 handset is a 12 megapixel TrueDepth camera for Selfies and video calls and both handset also comes with a new Magsafe connector on the back for wireless charging.

Apple has removed the charging brick and the headphones from the box, they handsets now come with a USB-C to Lightning connector.

Pricing for the new iPhone 12 handsets starts at $699 for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini, the 64GB iPhone 12 will retail for $799.

Apple will take pre-orders on the iPhone 12 from the 16th of October and it will go on sale on the 23rd of October. The iPhone 12 Mini will go up for pre-order on the 6th of November and will launch on the 13th of November.

