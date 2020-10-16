Apple’s iPad Air goes up for pre-order today

It looks like the new iPad Air will be available to pre-order from today, the Apple Store is offline and the page for the iPad Air has the text saying that the device will be available to pre-order from 1PM in the UK.

Apple will also be taking pre-orders of its new iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Pro smartphones from today, the handsets will go on sale next week.

As a reminder the iPad Air is comes with a 10.9 inch display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels and it is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor.

It also comes with a 12 megapixel camera on the back which can record 4K video and a 7 megapixel FaceTime HD camera on the front which can record 1080p video.

You can find out more details about the new iPad Air over at Apple at the link below, pre-orders start at 1PM.

