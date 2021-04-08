Apple’s iOS 14 adoption at 90% according to report

Apple are expected to release iOS 15 some time in September along with the new iPhone 13 handsets, according to a recent report, iOS 14 adoption is now at 90%.

Apple released iOS 14 last year along with the iPhone 12, the company is getting ready to release their iOS 14.5 software update which will land this month.

According to Mixpanel, adoption of Apple’s iOS 14 is now at 90.45%, so Apple has managed to reach this figure in under seven months.

Apple has not as yet confirmed these numbers, but we can expect to find out more details on this when Apple releases its latest iOS distribution figures.

We are expecting the iOS 14.5 software update to land soon, all we know is that it coming this month, so we may possibly see it next week.

Source Mixpanel, 9 to 5 Mac

