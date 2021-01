Apple’s iOS 14.4 update fixes a range of security vulnerabilities

Apple’s iOS 14.4 is now available for the iPhone, we have already seen a number of videos of the OS and now we have some more information on the security updates included in the latest release.

The update fixes a number of security vulnerabilities that were apparently present in iOS 14.3, you can see more details on these below.

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A race condition was addressed with improved locking.

CVE-2021-1782: an anonymous researcher

There was also a fix for a security issues related to Webkit, more details on this below.

Available for: ‌iPhone‌ 6s and later, ‌iPad Air‌ 2 and later, ‌iPad mini‌ 4 and later, and ‌iPod touch‌ (7th generation)

Impact: A remote attacker may be able to cause arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A logic issue was addressed with improved restrictions.

CVE-2021-1871: an anonymous researcher

CVE-2021-1870: an anonymous researcher

The new iOS 14.4 software update is now available to download, it can be installed by going to Settings > General > Software update.

