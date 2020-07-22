Apple’s iCloud Mail appears to be down for some users

There are a number of reports on Twitter that Apple’s iCloud Mail is down, it appears that people are unable to access their inbox.

The issue does not appear to affect sending an email as we just tested this and were able to send an email from our iCloud account to another account.

The iCloud mail issue is affecting incoming mail, this is happening on iCloud.com and also with third party mail apps and on the iPhone and iPad. Users of the service have posted on Twitter about the issue.

Anyone having issues with iCloud mail? I am unable to retrieve it via Thunderbird, or via the web interface, yet the status says online. 🤬 — LordVader311 “Joey” (@lordvader311_) July 22, 2020

Hopefully this is only a temporary issue and Apple will get it resolved soon, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

Source iCloud

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals