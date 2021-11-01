Apple’s 21.5 inch iMac has been discontinued

Apple has discontinued its 21.5 inch iMac, the only iMacs that Apple now sells in the 24 inch iMac that launched last year and the 27-inch previous generation iMac.

The 24 inch iMac launched in April of this year and the device is designed to replace the 21.5 inch iMac, so it is no surprise that the device has now been discontinued.

We are expecting the 27-inch intel based iMac to be replaced with a new 27 inch iMac Pro, this is rumored to happen sometime in the first quarter of 2022.

There was only one version of the Intel based 21.5 inch Mac available to buy before it was discontinued. The device came with a 2.3 GHz Intel Core i5 processor 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, the retail price of the Mac was $1,099.

Apple’s 24 inch iMac with its M1 Apple Silicon processor starts at $1,299, the new 27 inch iMac Pro is expected to retail for around $2,000.

The 27 inch iMac Pro will apparently come with a 27-inch display and it will feature a choice of the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max processors. There will also be a range of RAM and storage options available on the device.

Apple is rumored to launch its new iMac Pro sometime in the first quarter of 2021, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the device.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals