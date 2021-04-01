If you are interested in entering this years Apple WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge, you’ll be pleased to know that Apple is now accepting submissions in preparation for judging which will consider technical accomplishment, creativity ideas and content of written responses. This year’s brief requires young developers to create an interactive scene in a Swift playground that can be experienced within three minutes. Be creative. If you need inspiration, use the templates in Swift Playgrounds or Xcode for a head start on more advanced creations. Make them your own by adding graphics, audio, and more.

“We continue our long-standing tradition of supporting students who love to code with this year’s exciting Swift Student Challenge. Showcase your passion for coding by creating an incredible Swift playground on the topic of your choice. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer Program. This challenge is open to students around the world.”

Requirements for entry into the Apple WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge :

– Your submission must be a Swift playground created by you as an individual or a template modified by you as an individual. Group work or Xcode projects will not be considered. You may include third-party open source licensed code and/or public domain images and sounds, with credit and an explanation of why it was used.

– Your Swift playground must be built with and run on Swift Playgrounds 3.4.1 on iPadOS 14.4.2, Swift Playgrounds 3.4.1 on macOS 11.2.3, or Xcode 12.4 on macOS 11.2.3. If it runs on iPadOS, it must be optimized to display properly on all models of iPad Pro.

– All content should be in English.

– Your ZIP file size should not be more than 25 MB.

– Submissions will be judged offline. Your Swift playground should not rely on a network connection and any resources used in your Swift playground should be included locally in your ZIP file.

– You can ask questions and connect with other applicants on the Apple Developer Forums with the Swift Student Challenge tag.

For more information on how to submit your Apple WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge jump over to the official Apple website by following the link below where more details and rules for this years Swift Student Challenge are available.

Source : Apple

