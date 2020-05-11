Apple will reopen some US stores this week

Apple will be opening some of its retail stores in the US this week, the company closed them back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple has been reopening its stores in some countries and the US will have some of its stores open in Idho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska.

The company will use social distancing in their stores to keep their customers safe, you can see a statement that they gave to 9 to 5 Mac below.

We’re excited to begin reopening stores in the US next week, starting with some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. Our team is constantly monitoring local heath data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will.

We’ve missed our customers and look forward to offering our support. With many working and learning from home, our primary focus will be providing service and support at the Genius Bar. We’ll open initially with additional safety procedures including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings to ensure customers and employees continue to stay healthy. Our new social distance protocol allows for a limited number of visitors in the store at one time so there may be a delay for walk-in customers. We recommend, where possible, customers buy online for contactless delivery or in-store pick up.

As local guidance varies around the US there may be slight modifications to our procedures. As always, our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19 and those working around the clock to treat, study and contain its spread.

The company also announced recently it is opening its stores in Australia, this was done last week and it has plans to reopen them in Germany this week.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals