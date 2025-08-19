Apple Watch Ultra 3 Release Date and Price – These 9 LEAKS are AWESOME

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is poised to redefine wearable technology with its blend of innovative features and refined design. Scheduled for release in September 2026, this highly anticipated smartwatch builds upon the strengths of its predecessor, the Ultra 2, by introducing advancements in display technology, connectivity, and health monitoring. With a starting price of $799, the Ultra 3 aims to deliver a premium experience that appeals to both tech enthusiasts and everyday users seeking functionality and style. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details on what to expect from the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Enhanced Design: Larger Display and Slimmer Profile

The Ultra 3 is expected to feature a slightly larger display with thinner bezels, creating a more immersive and modern aesthetic. This design not only enhances the visual experience but also improves usability, making it easier to interact with apps and notifications. Additionally, Apple has reportedly reduced the watch’s thickness by 10-15%, resulting in a sleeker, more comfortable fit. Despite its slimmer profile, the Ultra 3 retains the rugged durability that has become a hallmark of the Ultra series, making sure it can withstand the demands of both everyday wear and outdoor adventures.

Advanced Display Technology for Versatile Use

The Ultra 3’s display is engineered to perform exceptionally well in a variety of lighting conditions, making it a reliable companion for users in diverse environments. Key upgrades include:

Anti-reflective coating: This minimizes glare, making sure clear visibility even in bright sunlight.

This minimizes glare, making sure clear visibility even in bright sunlight. Improved viewing angles: Enhanced readability from different perspectives, ideal for quick glances during activities.

These improvements are particularly beneficial for outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and professionals who rely on their smartwatch for critical information in challenging conditions.

Connectivity Innovations: Satellite SOS and 5G Integration

The Ultra 3 introduces significant upgrades in connectivity, emphasizing safety and convenience. Two standout features include:

Satellite SOS: This feature enables emergency communication in remote areas where cellular coverage is unavailable, providing peace of mind for adventurers and travelers.

This feature enables emergency communication in remote areas where cellular coverage is unavailable, providing peace of mind for adventurers and travelers. 5G Connectivity: Faster network speeds allow for seamless streaming, quicker downloads, and real-time communication, enhancing the overall user experience.

These advancements position the Ultra 3 as a versatile tool for both urban environments and off-grid scenarios, making sure users stay connected no matter where they are.

Performance Boost with the S11 Chip

At the heart of the Ultra 3 lies the powerful new S11 chip, which delivers a range of performance enhancements:

Increased processing power: Ensures smoother multitasking and faster app performance.

Ensures smoother multitasking and faster app performance. Improved energy efficiency: Extends battery life, allowing users to go longer between charges.

Extends battery life, allowing users to go longer between charges. Future-proof compatibility: Seamlessly supports upcoming software updates, making sure longevity and relevance.

This advanced chip enables the Ultra 3 to handle demanding tasks with ease, making it a reliable choice for users who expect top-tier performance.

Health Monitoring Features: Expanding Capabilities

Health tracking remains a cornerstone of the Apple Watch series, and the Ultra 3 continues this tradition with potential new features and reliable existing tools. One of the most anticipated additions is a blood pressure sensor, which could provide deeper insights into cardiovascular health. However, this feature may face delays due to regulatory and technical challenges. Regardless, the Ultra 3 is expected to include:

Heart rate monitoring: Tracks real-time heart activity for fitness and health insights.

Tracks real-time heart activity for fitness and health insights. ECG functionality: Offers detailed heart rhythm analysis to detect irregularities.

Offers detailed heart rhythm analysis to detect irregularities. Blood oxygen measurement: Monitors oxygen saturation levels, particularly useful for athletes and individuals with respiratory concerns.

These tools solidify the Ultra 3’s position as a leader in health-focused wearables, catering to users who prioritize wellness and fitness.

Launch Timeline and Pricing

Apple is expected to unveil the Ultra 3 in early September 2026, with pre-orders opening shortly after. The official release date is anticipated to be September 19, aligning with Apple’s traditional product launch schedule. Despite its advanced features and premium design, the Ultra 3 is expected to maintain a starting price of $799, making it a competitive option in the high-end smartwatch market.

Anticipation for the Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is shaping up to be a significant advancement in wearable technology. With its larger display, slimmer design, enhanced connectivity options, and potential health innovations, it caters to a wide range of users—from outdoor adventurers and fitness enthusiasts to tech-savvy professionals and health-conscious individuals. As the September 2026 release date approaches, excitement continues to build for what promises to be one of Apple’s most advanced and versatile smartwatches yet.

