What Is Apple Hiding with the Apple Watch Ultra 3?

After sitting out 2024 with only a minor refresh to the Ultra 2, Apple is gearing up for a major comeback in its rugged smartwatch line. The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 is shaping up to be one of the most feature-packed wearable releases Apple has delivered in years — and for fans of outdoor exploration, cutting-edge health tech, and high-performance design, it could be well worth the wait. With rumors pointing to key upgrades across display technology, health sensors, connectivity, and internal processing power, the Ultra 3 looks set to raise the bar not just for Apple Watches, but for smartwatches in general. Here’s a full breakdown of what to expect.

A Return to Annual Hardware Innovation

Unlike the standard Apple Watch lineup, the Ultra skipped a true generational update in 2024. Instead, the Ultra 2 received a darker titanium color option and a slightly improved chip, but no significant hardware changes. That makes the Ultra 3 the first major overhaul to the line since its original debut in 2022. And with two years of development behind it, expectations are high.

Launch Date and Pricing

Apple is widely expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its annual fall event, likely taking place on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. It will likely share the spotlight with the iPhone 17 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 11. Preorders are expected to go live that same week, with in-store availability later in September. Pricing should remain in line with previous models, starting around $799 / €799. While Apple may face supply chain or component cost increases, the company typically holds pricing steady unless there are major shifts in design or manufacturing.

Larger, Brighter Display With Thinner Bezels

One of the most noticeable changes coming to the Ultra 3 is its display. Based on leaked iOS 26 assets, the screen resolution is increasing slightly to 422 × 514 pixels — a bump over the Ultra 2’s 410 × 502 panel. While not a massive jump, this suggests thinner bezels or improved screen-to-body ratio without increasing the case size. The display itself will reportedly use a third-generation LTPO OLED panel (LTPO3). This should bring improved always-on display efficiency, better outdoor brightness and contrast, and wider viewing angles — ideal for sunlight visibility on hikes or runs. The screen size may grow to around 1.98 inches, offering more real estate for maps, metrics, and notifications — all without sacrificing comfort on the wrist.

A Slimmer, Lighter Case

While the rugged titanium design remains a key part of the Ultra’s identity, Apple is rumored to be refining the form factor. The Ultra 3 may be up to 15% thinner than the previous generation, making it lighter and more wearable for all-day use — even for those with smaller wrists. Expect the familiar Action Button, depth sensor, dual speakers, and signature flat-edged design to return, but with a more streamlined feel.

Under the Hood: S11 Performance Boost

Performance-wise, the Ultra 3 is expected to debut Apple’s new S11 chip, bringing faster performance, better energy efficiency, and improved app responsiveness. While Apple rarely dives into raw specs for its wearables, this chip should deliver noticeable gains, especially for features like on-device Siri, fitness tracking, and third-party apps. Some reports suggest it may be branded as the S10 — but either way, it will be a leap forward from the modest gains seen with the S9 in the Ultra 2.

Satellite Messaging and 5G: Always Connected

Perhaps the most exciting feature on the connectivity front is satellite messaging support. Building on the Emergency SOS feature introduced with iPhone, the Ultra 3 may allow users to send basic text messages even when off the grid — perfect for remote hiking, boating, or travel in cellular dead zones. This feature would mark a huge leap in safety and independence for Ultra users, positioning the device as a true go-anywhere companion. In addition, the Ultra 3 is expected to support 5G connectivity via RedCap (Reduced Capability) — a low-power, wearable-optimized version of 5G that offers faster speeds than LTE while preserving battery life. Together, these upgrades push the Ultra 3 even closer to being a fully independent communication device — no iPhone required.

New Health Capabilities: Blood Pressure Detection

Apple is reportedly working to add high blood pressure detection to the Apple Watch Ultra 3. While it’s unlikely to provide full clinical diagnostics out of the box, this feature could allow the Watch to detect and alert users to rising blood pressure trends over time. If implemented well, this could be a game-changing health tool, particularly for users at risk of hypertension or other cardiovascular conditions. It’s still unclear whether this feature will be available at launch or rolled out through a software update later, but it reflects Apple’s growing push into preventative health monitoring.

Battery Life and Software Enhancements

While Apple hasn’t confirmed any changes to battery life, the combination of a more efficient processor, improved display tech, and optimized software could push the Ultra 3’s endurance even further. The Ultra 2 already offers around 36 hours of typical use — and even more in Low Power Mode. With watchOS 11 expected to bring smarter health coaching, new widgets, and more customizable workouts, the Ultra 3 will also benefit from a refreshed software experience right out of the box.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 3 Worth the Wait?

If the rumors hold true, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 looks like a meaningful upgrade in all the right places: better display, longer battery life, faster performance, more health insights, and real off-grid communication. For current Ultra or Ultra 2 users, the jump may not be essential unless satellite messaging or blood pressure tracking are must-haves. But for anyone using a standard Apple Watch or an older model — or for outdoor athletes and adventurers — the Ultra 3 could be the most compelling Apple Watch ever made. And after a quiet year in 2024, Apple’s rugged smartwatch line finally looks ready to roar back to life.

