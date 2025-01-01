Apple Watch Ultra 3 LEAKED: Thinner Design, No Bezels?!

The Apple Watch Ultra 3, rumored to be released in September 2025, is set to transform the smartwatch market with its sleek design, advanced performance, and rugged durability. This next-generation wearable is expected to cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and extreme sports lovers, offering a range of features that could redefine what users expect from a smartwatch. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details on the new Apple Watch Ultra.

Sleeker Profile and Expanded Display

One of the most anticipated features of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is its slimmer profile. This design change aims to enhance comfort during extended use while maintaining the rugged appeal that characterizes the Ultra series. The watch is also rumored to sport an edge-to-edge display, eliminating bezels to maximize screen real estate. If these leaks prove accurate, the Ultra 3 will boast the largest display ever seen on an Apple Watch, providing enhanced visibility for outdoor activities and detailed metric tracking. Despite the expanded screen size, the overall dimensions of the watch are expected to remain compact, ensuring it retains its portability and ease of wear.

Powerful Performance with the S11 Chip

Under the hood, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to feature the S11 chip, a innovative processor that promises significant improvements in efficiency and performance. This advanced chip is expected to enable faster app launches, smoother operation, and optimized power management. Importantly, these enhancements are unlikely to compromise battery life. Even with the larger display, the Ultra 3 is anticipated to maintain the impressive battery longevity that has become a hallmark of its predecessors, making it a dependable companion for extended outdoor adventures.

Rugged Construction and Expanded Color Options

Durability has always been a core attribute of the Apple Watch Ultra lineup, and the Ultra 3 is no exception. The watch is rumored to feature a robust titanium frame, renowned for its lightweight yet sturdy properties. In addition to the durable construction, Apple may introduce new color options for the Ultra 3, potentially expanding beyond the current color palette. Speculation suggests fresh hues for both the titanium frame and buttons, allowing users to personalize their device without compromising its rugged functionality.

Tailored for Adventure Seekers

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 appears to be designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. Its rugged construction, extended battery life, and advanced tracking features make it an ideal choice for activities such as hiking, diving, and climbing. Whether users are scaling mountain peaks or exploring the depths of the ocean, the Ultra 3’s durability and precision are engineered to keep pace with their adventurous lifestyles.

Anticipated Release and Pricing

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in September 2025, likely alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and iPhone 17. The watch is anticipated to be available for purchase shortly after its official announcement. While specific pricing details remain unconfirmed, it is rumored that the Ultra 3 will align with the current Ultra series, maintaining its premium positioning while remaining accessible to its target audience of outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is poised to be a groundbreaking addition to the smartwatch market, combining sleek design, advanced performance, and rugged durability in a single, compelling package. With its slimmer profile, bezel-free display, efficient S11 chip, and potential new color options, the Ultra 3 aims to set a new standard for adventure-ready wearables. As the September 2025 release date approaches, tech enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers alike will eagerly await more details about this highly anticipated device.

