NightWatch Apple Watch bedside table stand with magnifying display

Apple Watch owners looking for a neat way to check the time while they are sleeping may be interested in a new Apple Watch stand which includes a unique magnifying display and supports the latest Apple Watch series 7 device as well as previously launched wearables from Apple. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $30 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our huge, patented touch screen was designed exclusively for Apple Watch Night Stand mode. With multiple global patents pending, the screen magnifies the Apple Watch and provides a large touch screen to tap on the watch display at night. The Apple Watch charger fits perfectly into NightWatch. The cord chamber enables left and right positions on your desktop or bedside table. Once installed, just drop in your watch into the chamber to charge it and the face will instantly convert to NightStand mode displaying a full clock face. NightWatch’s heavy base and beautiful design is created from a single-piece, solid lucite that’s hand polished to a mirror finish.”

NightWatch Apple Watch stand features:

Magnify your watch face in Nightstand Mode.

Patented tap display lets you wake the watch face with just a touch.

Integrated sound channels amplify your alarm so you’ll never miss a wake up call again.

Cord Chamber for wire management and drop in charging using your magnetic Apple Watch charger.

Single-piece, solid lucite design, hand polished to a mirror finish

Compatible with all Apple Watch Series.

If the NightWatch crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2020. To learn more about the NightWatch Apple Watch stand project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Apple Watch stand, jump over to the official NightWatch crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals