Apple Watch Spotify app gets new features

Spotify has announced that it has updated its Apple Watch app and the app is getting some new features. The app gets an updated listing experience on the Apple Watch.

This is designed to make it easier to browse your music and podcasts on Spotify on the Apple Watch, you can see more information on what is included below.

Starting today, we’re rolling out a new and improved listening experience for Spotify users on Apple Watch. This means you’ll be able to more easily browse and choose your favorite music and podcasts in Your Library, as well as more quickly download music to listen offline from the watch itself. There’s also a new sleek design with larger artwork, animations, and added functionality—like swiping to like a song. It’s also super easy to spot new episodes marked with a blue dot, so you’ll never miss fresh episodes from your favorite creators.

Spotify also announced a new Ambient Experience feature for the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series, you can see more details below.

Sometimes, bigger is better—users who’ve been listening to their favorites from the big screen on the Amazon Fire TV QLED Omni Series know that. With the all-new Ambient Experience, your Fire TV Omni QLED Series TV proactively shows helpful information throughout the day and provides hands-free access to your favorite music and Spotify recommendations. Beyond that, you can flick through albums, songs, and playlists using the remote control, or via Spotify Connect on your phone or tablet. Or you can switch between the two for a totally seamless experience.

The latest Apple Watch Spotify app is now available to download, you can find out more information over at Spotify at the link below.

Source Spotify





