Apple Watch Series 7 to be larger than Series 6

We already know that the new Apple Watch Series 7 will get a number of design changes over the Series 6, now it looks like the device will also be slightly larger.

The current apple Watch is available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mmm, according to a recent report the new model will come with 41mm and 45mm cases.

Apple has increased the cases sizes of the Apple Watch in the past, until the Series 4 the device was available in 38mm and 42mm case sizes. So this is possible that they will also do this on this years device.

This years Apple Watch is getting a new design, it will feature a squarer and less round design and also a larger display than the previous model. We previously heard that the larger 45mm model would have a1.8 inch display, the current model has a 1.73 inch display, there will also be slimmer bezels on the new Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 7 will come with a new S7 processor, this is designed to be more powerful and also more efficient, the device will have a larger battery than the current model. These two updates combined will bring improved battery life to the new Apple Watch. It will come with the new watchOS 8 software.

The device is expected to go on sale in September at the same time as the new iPhone 13, the 41mm model will retail for $399 and the 45mm model will retail for $429.

