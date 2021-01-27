Apple Watch Series 7 could come with blood glucose monitoring

We are expecting to see a new Apple Watch this year, the Apple Watch Series 7, according to a recent report, this device will come with blood glucose monitoring.

The news comes in a report from ET News who have been reporting that Samsung will bring this feature to their Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple will bring it to the next generation Apple Watch.

Apple already holds a number of patents related to blood glucose monitoring, so it is no surprise that they are looking to add this feature to their next generation Apple Watch.

Apple already monitors a number of thongs like ECG and blood oxygen levels with the Apple Watch, so we can expect to see more new health features added in the future.

The Apple Watch 6 launched with the iPhone 12 in September of last year, we are expecting to see the new model in September 2021 along with the iPhone 13.

Source ET News, MacRumors

