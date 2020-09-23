Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium gets unboxed

Apple recently launched their new Apple Watch Series 6, one of the new versions is a new Titanium model and not we get to see what it is like in an unboxing video from Zollotech.

The video below gives us a look at the design of the new Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium and also some of its features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video, the new Apple Watch Series 6 shares a similar design to the previous model.

The device is powered by the new Apple S6 SiP and it comes with ECG, Blood Oxygen monitoring and more.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals