Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium gets unboxed

Apple recently launched their new Apple Watch Series 6, one of the new versions is a new Titanium model and not we get to see what it is like in an unboxing video from Zollotech.
The video below gives us a look at the design of the new Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium and also some of its features.
As we can see from the video, the new Apple Watch Series 6 shares a similar design to the previous model.
The device is powered by the new Apple S6 SiP and it comes with ECG, Blood Oxygen monitoring and more.
Source & Image Credit: Zollotech