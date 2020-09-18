Apple Watch Series 6 shown off on video

The new Apple Watch Series 6 was made official at Apple’s press event earlier this week, Apple also announced their new Apple Watch SE at the event.

Now we get to have a look at the new Apple Watch 6 in a new video from Marques Brownlee, lets find out what is new in the latest Apple Watch.

The new Apple Watch has a similar design on the outside to the previous model, it comes with a new Apple S6 processor and it also comes with watchOS 7.

It has some extra features over the previews model including blood oxygen monitoring and Sleep Tracking and more. Pricing for this new Apple Watch 6 starts at $399 and the new Apple Watch SE starts at $279.

Source & Image Credit: Marquess Brownlee

