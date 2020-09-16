Apple Watch Family offers new features for children and older adults

In addition to announcing their new range of Apple Watches in the form of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple has also introduced its new Apple Watch Family service designed for children and older adults. The new Apple Watch Family features will be available from within watchOS 7 Rolling out later today and provides health, fitness, and safety features of Apple Watch to children and older family members of the household who do not have an iPhone. Apple explains a little more.

“Family Setup makes it possible for the entire family to benefit from the important health and safety features of Apple Watch, like Emergency SOS, while Maps, Siri, Alarms, and the App Store provide greater independence without needing an iPhone. In addition, parents will have peace of mind knowing they can reach their child and identify their location, and that all personal data stays securely encrypted. With watchOS 7, the whole family can also take advantage of optimized features that enhance the overall Apple Watch experience.”

A family member’s location can be easily shared with their guardian through the Find People app on Apple Watch, updates on their family member’s location for one occasion, or on a recurring or time-based schedule. While the new Memoji app in watchOS 7 lets kids personalize messages directly on Apple Watch, and showcase them in the new Memoji watch face.

Family Setup also adds a new mode called Schooltime, to help children stay focused and attentive while learning at home or in the classroom. Using the App Store on Apple Watch, children can download third-party apps directly on device, such as ClassDojo, Coloring Watch, and more. Using Family Setup, parents can manage what is available for download through Content Restrictions and Ask to Buy support.

“For family members who do not have an iPhone, Apple Watch offers a remarkable set of features that can help them keep in touch with loved ones, be more active, and stay safe,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “With Family Setup, we’re thrilled to extend these features to the entire family, so everyone can gain more independence and live a healthier life.”

Family Setup will be available from today September 16th as a free software update and requires cellular models of Apple Watch Series 4 or later or Apple Watch SE running watchOS 7, paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14. “Family Setup is subject to local carrier support and will be available at 18 carriers in 12 countries and regions around the world at launch” reminds Apple.

Source : Apple

