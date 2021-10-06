Apple updates AirPods Pro with Find my features and more

Apple has released a firmware update for a number of its AirPods devices and the updates bring some new features to the headphones.

The new firmware which is version 4A400 has been released for various models, but these new functions only come to the Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

You will now be able to use these extra features with the Find My app on your iPhone to make it easier to locate these headphones.

On the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max you will be able to view the headphones location and also find them nearby. You will also be able to play sound and put them in Lost Mode. There is also a feature to notify you when they are found and also when you have left them behind.

If you’ve lost or misplaced an Apple device or personal item, just use the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with the latest version of iOS or iPadOS or a Mac with the latest version of macOS signed in with the same Apple ID. You can also use the Find Devices or Find Items apps on your Apple Watch with the latest version of watchOS.

You can check if you have the latest firmware version on your Apple AirPods by connecting them to you device and then going to the settings menu.

