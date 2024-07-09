Apple tvOS 18 Beta 3: What’s New

Apple has released the latest iteration of its tvOS operating system, tvOS 18 Beta 3, which brings a wealth of new features, improvements, and bug fixes to enhance your Apple TV experience. This update focuses on refining existing functionality while introducing some exciting additions that will elevate your viewing and interaction with the device. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details on the update.

Discover More with the “Inside” Feature

One of the most notable introductions in tvOS 18 Beta 3 is the “Inside” feature. This innovative addition allows you to identify actors and music in real-time as you watch your favorite shows and movies. With a simple press of a button, you can instantly access information about the on-screen talent and the soundtrack, enriching your viewing experience and satisfying your curiosity about the content you love.

Clearer Dialogue and Automatic Subtitles

Apple has also prioritized improving the audio experience in this update. The introduction of AI-enhanced dialogue clarity ensures that vocals are crisp and easy to understand, even in noisy environments or when characters speak softly. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who struggle with hearing or when watching content in a room with background noise. Additionally, automatic subtitles for non-default language content guarantee that you never miss a word, regardless of the language spoken on-screen.

Streamlined Navigation and Updated Applications

The Apple TV app has undergone significant improvements in tvOS 18 Beta 3. The enhanced metadata display and smoother navigation make it easier than ever to find and enjoy your favorite content. You can now quickly access relevant information about shows and movies, while the optimized navigation ensures a seamless browsing experience.

Other notable application updates include:

The Podcast app features a new splash screen, providing a fresh and inviting look upon launch.

features a new splash screen, providing a fresh and inviting look upon launch. The Fitness app has been updated with faster prompts and new workouts, helping you stay motivated and on track with your fitness goals.

User Interface Refinements

tvOS 18 Beta 3 brings improved contrast to the Control Center, making it easier to see and select options, especially in low-light environments. However, there are still some dark mode inconsistencies across applications that Apple is working to address in future updates. These inconsistencies can slightly impact the overall user experience, but the improved contrast is a step in the right direction.

Bug Fixes and Stability Enhancements

In addition to the new features and improvements, tvOS 18 Beta 3 also addresses several bugs that were present in previous versions. Issues with adding users to Apple ID have been resolved, ensuring a smoother setup process for multi-user households. Moreover, dictation issues on the Siri remote have been fixed, improving the accuracy and reliability of voice commands.

The update also includes various UI tweaks and performance enhancements that contribute to a more responsive and enjoyable user experience. While these minor adjustments may not be immediately noticeable, they collectively refine the overall functionality and performance of your Apple TV.

Looking Ahead: Pending Features

While tvOS 18 Beta 3 brings a host of exciting improvements, some highly anticipated features are still pending and expected in future updates. These include:

Snoopy screen savers : Adding a touch of nostalgia and fun to your Apple TV.

: Adding a touch of nostalgia and fun to your Apple TV. True lossless audio : Delivering an uncompromised audio experience for discerning listeners.

: Delivering an uncompromised audio experience for discerning listeners. High bitrate audio pass-through via HDMI: Enabling the highest quality audio output for home theater enthusiasts.

The tvOS 18 Beta 3 update is a significant step forward in enhancing your Apple TV experience. With the introduction of the “Inside” feature, improved dialogue clarity, automatic subtitles, and various application updates, this iteration of tvOS brings a wealth of improvements to your streaming device. While some features are still in development, the current enhancements make tvOS 18 Beta 3 a compelling update for all Apple TV users.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



