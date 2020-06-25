Apple TV+ Little Voice drama created by J.J. Abrams premiers July 10th

Apple have released a new trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ show Little Voice, that will be accompanying the premier of Greyhound, the highly anticipated World War II movie staring Tom Hanks. Little Voice has been created by J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles, and Jessie Nelson, and it uses original music from Bareilles.A coming-of-age drama that follows Bess as she navigates the New York music scene and deals with life issues.

“A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, “Little Voice” follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice–and the courage to use it.”

Source : MacRumours

