Apple TV+ documentary Beastie Boys Story teased in new trailer

Apple has released a new teaser trailer for their upcoming documentary based on the Beastie Boys, the documentary is called Beastie Boys Story and it is coming to Apple TV+ in April.
The new Beastie Boys documentary will be made available on the apple TV+ subscription service on the 24th of April.
Here’s a little story they’re about to tell…Coming April 24 to Apple TV+, Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze. Learn more about Beastie Boy.
Source Apple / YouTube
Image Credit: Wikipedia