Apple TV App lands on Vizio SmartCast TVs

Vizio has announced that the Apple TV app is now available on their range of Vizio SmartCast TVs in the US.

The app will give users access to the standard Apple TV app and also Apple TV+, although you will need a subscription for the Apple TV+ service.

With the Apple TV app coming to VIZIO SmartCast TVs, customers can enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the popular and award-winning Apple TV+ service,” said Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer of VIZIO. “Knowing the important role the TV has in the home, VIZIO continues to expand the entertainment available for consumers to discover. VIZIO SmartCast is also the perfect destination for content providers as the platform where millions of customers can access all of their favorite apps, channels and programming from their TV.”

Owners of these SmartCast TVs will be give three months of the Apple TV+ subscription service for free, after than if you want to continue with the service costs $4.99 a month. Source Vizio

