Apple TV+ announces gritty new hospital drama KRANK Berlin

Apple TV+ has announced its latest addition to its lineup of original content: the gripping medical drama “KRANK Berlin.” This eight-episode series, co-created by former emergency room physician Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski, promises to deliver a fast-paced and emotionally charged narrative set in one of Berlin’s most challenging hospitals. The show stars Haley Louise Jones as Dr. Parker, a young physician seeking a fresh start in the bustling city of Berlin.

Plot and Cast Details

KRANK Berlin centers around Dr. Parker, portrayed by Haley Louise Jones, who relocates to Berlin after her personal life falls apart in Munich. She takes on the daunting task of managing an emergency room in one of the city’s most overcrowded and underfunded hospitals. The series delves into the daily struggles faced by the hospital staff, who are often underpaid, ill-equipped, and chronically fatigued. Despite these challenges, they rely on a dark sense of humor to get through their shifts and ultimately come together to save lives.

The ensemble cast includes notable actors such as Slavko Popadić, Şafak Şengül, Aram Tafreshian, Samirah Breuer, Bernhard Schütz, and Peter Lohmeyer. Each character brings a unique perspective to the series, adding depth and complexity to the narrative.

Production and Creative Team

KRANK Berlin is produced by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin for ZDFneo and Apple TV+. The series is executive produced by Alexis von Wittgenstein and Henning Kamm, with direction by Alex Schaad and Fabian Möhrke. The international rights are managed by Beta Film, ensuring that the series reaches a global audience.

KRANK Berlin will be available exclusively on Apple TV+, which offers a subscription service priced at $6.99 per month. New subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial to explore the platform’s extensive library of original content. The series is set to premiere later this year, with all eight episodes available for streaming on the release date.

The new Apple TV+ medical drama KRANK Berlin stands out for its realistic portrayal of the healthcare system’s challenges and the resilience of its workers. The series offers a unique blend of drama, humor, and emotional depth, making it a must-watch for fans of medical dramas and compelling storytelling.

In conclusion, KRANK Berlin is set to be a standout addition to the Apple TV+ lineup, offering a gripping and emotionally charged narrative that will resonate with viewers. With its strong cast, compelling plot, and realistic portrayal of the healthcare system, this series is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.



