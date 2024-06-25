Apple TV Lady in the Lake noir thriller trailer starring Natalie Portman

Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for its upcoming limited series, “Lady in the Lake,” set to premiere on July 19, 2024. This seven-part drama, created and directed by Alma Har’el, stars Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and Emmy Award nominee Moses Ingram. The series is based on the 2019 novel by New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman.

Set in Baltimore during Thanksgiving 1966, “Lady in the Lake” follows the lives of two women whose paths cross under tragic circumstances. Maddie Schwartz, portrayed by Natalie Portman, is a Jewish housewife with a secret past who seeks to reinvent herself as an investigative journalist. On the other hand, Cleo Johnson, played by Moses Ingram, is a mother navigating the political complexities of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family.

Their seemingly parallel lives take a dark turn when Maddie becomes obsessed with Cleo’s mysterious death. This obsession leads to a series of events that put everyone around them in danger. The series promises to be a feverish noir thriller, exploring the price women pay for their dreams.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

In addition to Portman and Ingram, the series features a talented ensemble cast including Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison, and Pruitt Taylor Vince. The series is produced by FIFTH SEASON, Crazyrose, and Bad Wolf America. Alma Har’el serves as the creator, executive producer, writer, and director, alongside producing partner Christopher Leggett.

Natalie Portman also serves as an executive producer, along with her producing partner Sophie Mas. Other executive producers include Nathan Ross, the late Jean-Marc Vallée for Crazyrose, and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf America. Layne Eskridge, Amy Kaufman, Boaz Yakin, and author Laura Lippman also contribute as executive producers.

The soundtrack for “Lady in the Lake” is composed by Marcus Norris, the founder and artistic director of the South Side Symphony. The live performances are composed and produced by Bekon, a Grammy-nominated producer known for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s albums “DAMN.” and “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.”

Pricing and Availability

“Lady in the Lake” will be available exclusively on Apple TV+. The series will premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, July 19, 2024, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23, 2024. Apple TV+ offers a subscription service priced at $6.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. The platform is accessible on various devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and select smart TVs.

In summary, “Lady in the Lake” promises to be a captivating addition to Apple TV+’s lineup, offering a blend of mystery, drama, and stellar performances. Don’t miss its premiere on July 19, 2024.



