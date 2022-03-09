Apple to release macOS Monterey 12.3 next week

At the Apple press event yesterday, Apple announced that some software updates are coming next week, this includes the macOS Monterey 12.3 update.

Apple also announced that it would be releasing iOS 15.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad, we can also expect watchOS 8.5 next week.

The macOS Monterey 12.3 software update will bring a range of new features to the Mac, this will include the new Universal Control feature that works with the iPad.

When you place an iPad next to your Mac, you will be able to use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac along with your iPad. You can switch easily between the two devices with your mouse and keyboard.

In order to use this feature, your Mac will need to be running macOS Monterey 12.3 and an iPad running iPadOS 15.4. The update will also include some other minor new features, plus a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

As yet there is no detail on exactly when these software updates will be released next week. There will be a range of other updates including watchOS 8.5 and iOS 15.4. As soon as we get some information on exactly when these new software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source Apple

