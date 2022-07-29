Apple Third Quarter Results 2022 record revenue of $83 billion

Apple has today posted its Third Quarter Results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended June 25, 2022, announcing a June quarter revenue record of $83.0 billion, up 2 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.20. Apple has today posted its Third Quarter Results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended June 25, 2022, announcing a June quarter revenue record of $83.0 billion, up 2 percent year over year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $1.20. Apple reports that iPhone and Services have been the main driving forces behind the June quarter record revenue and active installed base of devices reaches all-time high for all major product categories.

Apple Third Quarter Results 2022

“This quarter’s record results speak to Apple’s constant efforts to innovate, to advance new possibilities, and to enrich the lives of our customers,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “As always, we are leading with our values, and expressing them in everything we build, from new features that are designed to protect user privacy and security, to tools that will enhance accessibility, part of our longstanding commitment to create products for everyone”

“Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment. We set a June quarter revenue record and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment and product category,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “During the quarter, we generated nearly $23 billion in operating cash flow, returned over $28 billion to our shareholders, and continued to invest in our long-term growth plans.”

“Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on August 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2022.”

Source : Apple

