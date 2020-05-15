Apple stores in Italy will start to open next week

Apple has been opening more of its retail stores and the latest ones that will open will be in Italy next week, some Italian stores will open from next Tuesday the 19th of May.

Apple Stores around the world have been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Apple recently started to open some stores in the U.

Apple is apparently planning to open 10 of its 19 retail stores in Italy on the 19th of May, Apple’s retail store at Nave de Vero shopping mall in Venice has apparently been confirmed to be one of the ones opening.

There are many Apple Stores around the world still closed and it will depend on each country when these will open, as yet there are no details on when the UK ones will open.

Source MacRumors

