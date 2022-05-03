Apple starts selling refurbished Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 launched in September of last year and now Apple has started to offer refurbished versions of the device online.

The latest Apple Watch starts at $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm model. Apple is offering the refurbished models with prices starting at $339 for the 41mm model and $359 for the 45mm model.

So basically you can save up to $70 by purchasing one of the refurbished Apple Watch Series 7 models from Apple’s website, the devices come with a 12-month warranty like the new models.

The latest Apple Watch had a number of updates over the Apple Watch Series 6, this included a larger display and also slimmer bezels.

The watch comes in a choice of 41mm and 45mm sizes and features the Apple S7 processor and it comes with 32GB of included storage. The device is designed to be waterproof and it comes with an IP 6X rating which means it is water-resistant up to 50m.

The Apple Watch Series 7 models are available in both GPS and Cellular models, Apple is only offering refurbished versions of the GPS model at the moment. Apple may also start to offer the cellular model of their latest Apple Watch in their refurbished store sometime soon.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals