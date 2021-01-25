Apple says magnets in iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories may affect pacemakers

Apple has announced that the magnets that are in the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 2 Pro Max could affect pacemakers.

This also applies to the magnets in any MagSafe accessories like the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo, you can see a statement from Apple below.

Phone contains magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. All MagSafe accessories (each sold separately) also contain magnets—and MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger contain radios. These magnets and electromagnetic fields might interfere with medical devices.

Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models.

Apple has said that if you have a pacemaker then you should keep these devices a safe distance away from you pacemaker, you can see more on this below.

Medical devices such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact. To avoid any potential interactions with these devices, keep your iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging). But consult with your physician and your device manufacturer for specific guidelines.

It is not clear as yet kn whether anyone has been directly affected by these magnets, you can find out more information over at Apple’s website at the link below.

