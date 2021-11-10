Apple removes iPhone 13 display repair restrictions in iOS 15.2

We recently heard that if you replace the display on one of the iPhone 13 handsets with another display that Face ID will no longer work.

What this meant was that the only people who could repair the display on the iPhone 13 were an Apple technician or an Apple-authorized third-party repairer, this meant that normally third-party repairers could not replace the display on the device.

The issue arose because the iPhone 13 display has a microcontroller that is paired to the iPhone, if the display is replaced even with one from another iPhone, Face ID will no longer work.

This has been reported on a number of times previously, iFixit looked at what the issue was in detail and now Apple will be fixing the issue with a software update. The recently released iOS 15.2 beta 2 software will apparently fix this issue.

This means that there will be no restrictions on who can replace the display on the new iPhone 13, as the software that required the microcontroller on the display on the handset to be paired with the iPhone is being disabled. This is good news for consumers as it means that there will be more places that they can get their iPhone screen repaired.

We are expecting Apple to release this new iOS 15.2 software update around the end of November, as soon as we get some details on when it will be released we will let you know.

Source The Verge

