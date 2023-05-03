Apple releases watchOS 9.5 beta 4

Apple has released watchOS 9.5 beta 4 to developers, it should also be made available to public beta testers as well. This new beta comes just a week after the previous beta, the ones before that were released every two weeks.

This should mean that Apple is gearing up to release the final version of watchOS 9,5 this month and we are expecting the Release Candidate version of the software to be released next week.

This update mainly includes some bug fixes and performance improvements for the Apple Watch, so far no major new features have been discovered in this release. Apple also released iOS 16.5 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 for the iPad, these betas have been made available to both developers and also public beta testers.

As this is the fourth beta in the series we should get the Release ~Candidate next week, assuming that no issues are found in the Release Candidate, then we can expect the general release of watchOS 9.5 the week after. The new watchOS 9.5 beta 4 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details about this new beta at the link below.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new watchOS 9.5 software will be released to everyone, we will let you know, we are expecting it to land in around two weeks.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Shawn Rain





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals