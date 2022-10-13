Apple releases watchOS 9.1 beta 5

Apple has released a number of new betas this week, these have included the new iOS 16.1 beta 5, ipadOS 16.1 beta 6, a new beta of macOS 13 Ventura and now they have also released watchOS 9.1 beta 5.

The new watchOS 9.1 beta 5 is now available for developers to try out and it brings a range of updates to the Apple Watch.

Apple is expected to release the final version of watchOS 9.1 before the end of the month, it is expected to land sometime in the final week of October. As soon as we get details on exactly when Apple will be releasing watchOS 9.1, iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.12, and macOS 13 Ventura, we will let you know.

Developers can now download the new watchOS 9.1 beta to try out, we are also expecting a new public beta to be released soon as well.

Source MacRumors



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals