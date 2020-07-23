Apple releases watchOS 7 beta 3 to developers

As well as the new iOS 14 beta 3 and the macOS Big Sur beta 3, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 7 beta 3.

The watchOS 7 beta 3 software update has been made available to developers so far, it is expected to be released to beta testers later on.

The latest version of Apple’s watchOS software brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch and it will work on the Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4 and the Series 5.

Some of the new features will include updated Sleep Tracking on the Apple Watch, plus improved calorie tracking and support for new fitness features including Dance Workouts and more.

Apple are expected to release this update along with iOS 14, we are expecting this to happen along with the new iPhone 12 which should launch in September or October.

Source Apple

