Apple releases watchOS 7.5 beta 3 and tvOS 14.6 beta 3

Apple recently released iOS 14.6 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS and now they have also released watchOS 7.5 beta 3 for the Apple Watch and tvOS 14.6 beta 3 for the Apple TV.

These new betas for the Apple Watch and Apple TV bring a range 0f performance improvements and bug fixes top both devices.

As yet there do not appear to be any new features discovered in the third beta of Apple’s watchOS 7.5 and tvOS 14.6.

Both of these software updates are expected to be released later this month, we are expecting them to land with the iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6 software updates around the end of May.

As soon as we get some information on when Apple is planning to release all of these new software updates, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

