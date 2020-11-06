Apple releases watchOS 7.1 software update

Good news for owners of the Apple Watch as Apple has now released their watchOS 7.1 software update, the update fixes some performance issues and bugs in the OS.

It also comes with some new features and it enables the ECG app in two countries, Russia and South Korea.

watchOS 7.1 contains new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

– Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone audio level could impact your hearing

– Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia

– Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia

– Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking a Mac with Apple Watch

– Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 owners.

The watchOS 7.1 software update is available for the Apple Watch 3 and above, you can install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Source MacRumors

