Apple releases watchOS 7.0.3 update

Apple has released a new software update for the Apple Watch 3, watchOS 7.0.3 and the update is designed to fix a bug which is specific to this device.

Apple recently releases their watchOS 7.0.2 for the Apple Watch to fix the battery drain issues, this new update fixes a bug which was causing the Apple watch to restart for some people. You can see what is included in the update below.

watchOS 7.0.3 contains improvements and bug fixes, including an issue where Apple Watch Series 3 may unexpectedly restart for some users.

The new watchOS 7.0.3 software update is now available to download for the Apple Watch 3, you can install it from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone by going to General > Software update. There does not appear to be anything else included in the update

Source MacRumors

