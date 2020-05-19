Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.5 software update

As well as releasing the new iOS 13.5 GM, Apple has also released a new software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 6.2.5.

This is not a beta like the iOS release, this is the final version of the software and it is now available to download for the Apple Watch.

The new watchOS 6.2.5 software brings some new features to the Apple Watch, it also comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Included in the update is the addition of ECG in Saudi Arabia and it also features some new Pride Watch faces which can been seen in the photo above, you can see what is included in the update below.

watchOS 6.2.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes:

ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later now available in Saudi Arabia

Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Saudi Arabia

You can download the new watchOS 6.2.5 software update for your Apple Watch from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

