Apple releases watchOS 6.2.5 beta 2 and tvOS 13.4.5 beta 2 to developers

As well as the new iOS 13.4.5 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 2, Apple has also released some more betas to developers. This includes the new watchOS 6.2.5 beta 2 and tvOS 13.4.5 beta 2.

The watchOS 6.2.5 beta 2 and tvOS 13.4.5 beta 2 have only been released to developers at the moment, they have not been released to public beta testers as yet.

These new betas land a couple of weeks after the previous ones and the watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded by going to General > Software update on the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. You will need to be a registered developer to download the update.

The new tvOS 13.4.5 beta 2 is also available for developers to test out, it is not clear as yet on exactly what is new in the latest beta. Apple are expected to released the final versions of iOS 13.4.5 and iPadOS 13.4.5 next month, the new watchOS 6.2.5 and tvOS 13.4.5 should land at the same time.

Source MacRumors

