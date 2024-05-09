Apple Releases watchOS 10.5 RC 2

Apple has recently rolled out the latest iterations of its watchOS 10.5, specifically the Release Candidate (RC) versions RC and RC2. These updates, initially made available to developers and public beta testers, signal a near completion of the testing phase, edging closer to a broader public release unless any significant issues emerge.

Release candidates are crucial as they typically represent the final test versions before the update is released to the public. The watchOS 10.5 RC was introduced with a file size of 251 MB, followed by a slightly more compact RC2 at 148 MB, indicating minor refinements and bug fixes. The build numbers also saw a minor tweak from 21T575 for the RC to 21T576 for RC2.

One of the highlights of watchOS 10.5 is the addition of the “Pride Radiance” watch face. This new feature is not just a nod to Pride celebrations but also an interaction innovation, with colorful animations that respond to wrist movement. If you are wondering how this translates to other Apple products, iOS 17.5 received a similar update with animated Pride-themed wallpapers that react to user interactions.

Alongside watchOS, Apple also introduced the iOS 17.5 RC and updates for Apple TV, as well as new versions of iTunes for Windows. Interestingly, there was no update for macOS at this time. This selective updating shows Apple’s strategic focus on enhancing its mobile and wearable ecosystems concurrently.

For those concerned about the impact of updates on device performance and battery life, the news is reassuring. Reports indicate that the devices running the new watchOS operate smoothly, maintaining stable battery health. This is crucial as updates can sometimes strain system resources.

Apple is also set to release a new watch band that matches the “Pride Radiance” theme. This band will be available on May 22nd in the US and Canada, with plans to expand availability to other regions shortly after. The speculated timeline for the public release of watchOS 10.5 and iOS 17.5 is just before this date, aligning with the launch of the new watch band.

With Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on the horizon, further updates such as watchOS 10.6 and iOS 17.6 betas are anticipated soon after the public releases of the current versions. These updates are expected to bring major enhancements and possibly new features that continue to refine user experiences.

The updates to watchOS and associated Apple products focus heavily on refinement and thematic additions like the “Pride Radiance” watch face, alongside performance enhancements and minor tweaks. This careful balance ensures that each new release not only adds aesthetically pleasing features but also enhances the overall functionality of Apple devices, making them more intuitive and responsive to users’ needs.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals